The Yankees re-signed Chirinos (wrist) on Monday to a minor-league contract, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Chirinos sustained a fractured right wrist earlier this month that ended his bid for making the Yankees' Opening Day roster, but he'll stick around at the organization's alternate site while he completes his rehab. According to Sherman, Chirinos expects to be available to play in games by late April or early May. Once healthy, Chirinos could unseat Kyle Higashioka as the backup to top catcher Gary Sanchez.