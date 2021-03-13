Chirinos could require surgery to repair his fractured right wrist, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos will seek a second opinion before undergoing any procedure. The 36-year-old suffered his injury when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday, and he'll be forced to miss extended time as a result.
More News
-
Yankees' Robinson Chirinos: Diagnosed with fractured wrist•
-
Yankees' Robinson Chirinos: Getting CT scan on hand•
-
Yankees' Robinson Chirinos: Exits after HBP•
-
Yankees' Robinson Chirinos: Latches on with Yankees•
-
Robinson Chirinos: Option declined•
-
Mets' Robinson Chirinos: Powers offense from No. 9 spot•