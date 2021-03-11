Chirinos underwent X-rays and a CT scan Thursday that revealed a fractured right wrist.
Chirinos was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's spring game against the Pirates and received treatment afterward. The 36-year-old should miss extended time following his diagnosis, and a better timetable for his recovery could be revealed once the team consults with wrist and hand specialists.
