Yankees' Robinson Chirinos: Exits after HBP
Chirinos left Wednesday's spring game against the Pirates after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 36-year-old flied out to center field in his only other plate appearance of the contest. Chirinos' status should be updated within the next couple days as he's evaluated by the team.
