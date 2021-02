Chirinos agreed to a minor-league contract with New York on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos was cut loose from the Mets at the end of October after the club declined his 2021 option. He slashed .162/.232/.243 with a home run and seven RBI in 26 contests across stops in New York and Texas a season ago. Chirinos will battle for backup duties with Kyle Higashioka during big-league camp.