Chirinos (fractured wrist) will have surgery Tuesday and could miss 4-to-6 weeks, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
He was the third catcher on the depth chart, so this doesn't affect the expected playing time to start the season, although it does solidify Kyle Higashioka's spot as Gary Sanchez's backup.
