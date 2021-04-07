Chirinos (wrist) has started swinging a bat and making throws to second base, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Chirinos suffered a fractured right wrist as a result of a HBP in mid-March, and he was given an estimated recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. The backstop appears to be making strides toward reaching that target, and he expects to start hitting off velocity soon. Chirinos is likely to work out at the team's alternate training site upon his return -- even when healthy, he sat third on the Yankees' catching depth chart.
