Duran and the Yankees agreed Tuesday to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Duran was in the Yankees' system for part of the 2022 season and struggled to a .222 batting average and .680 OPS in 53 games (218 plate appearances) at Double-A Somerset. The soon-to-be 25-year-old catcher will probably be sent back to Double-A -- maybe Triple-A -- to open the 2023 campaign.