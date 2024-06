Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

The Yankees' bullpen was forced to cover 6.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Orioles and will need at least one fresh arm for their weekend series against Atlanta. Marinaccio will head back to the minors as a result, though he also surrendered four earned runs across 6.1 innings in his latest stint in the majors.