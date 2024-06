The Yankees recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A in early May despite posting a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings for the Yankees, and it was only a matter of time before he returned to the majors. Marinaccio also pitched well for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 1.17 ERA and 17:5 K:BB in 11 outings.