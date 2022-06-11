Marinaccio (1-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Friday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and struck out one batter.

Runs were tough to come by for both teams in the contest -- so much so that neither the Yankees nor the Cubs were able to score through three extra frames despite starting off each of those innings with a designated runner. Marinaccio was responsible for fending off Chicago in top of the 13th, and he did so successfully by retiring three straight batters after issuing a walk to begin the inning. The rookie right-hander was then credited with his first win in the majors when the Yankees walked off with a victory in the bottom of the frame. Marinaccio also has one hold this season, but he has been used primarily in low-leverage situations.