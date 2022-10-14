Marinaccio (lower leg) is expected to return if the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Marinaccio has pitched a bullpen session and is now travelling to Tampa Bay to face live batting practice. The reliever posted an impressive 2.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 56 punchouts over 44 innings in 40 appearances in the regular season and could provide a boost to New York's bullpen if the team is able to advance to the next round of the playoffs.