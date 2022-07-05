Marinaccio (shoulder) is currently shut down from throwing but could begin tossing lightly this weekend, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Marinaccio was placed on the injured list Saturday, so it's not surprising that he's currently not throwing. The fact that he could resume tossing a baseball this weekend suggests that he may not be facing an extended absence. Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemed to suggest that scenario Sunday, stating, "Ronnie's obviously a younger guy and going through the grind of the major-league season for the first time. Instead of just kind of pushing through this right now and maybe have it be a lingering issue, it's best to give him a few days and try to keep him as strong and fresh as possible."