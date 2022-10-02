Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to shin soreness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Marinaccio didn't allow any baserunners while recording three outings between the seventh and eighth innings, but he was dealing with a shin injury that prompted his removal with one out in the top of the eighth inning. Manager Aaron Boone didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game, so Marinaccio should be considered day-to-day for now.
