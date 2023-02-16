Marinaccio (shin) will face hitters Tuesday and believes he's on track to be ready for Opening Day, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Marinaccio was unavailable for the playoffs last season because of a stress reaction in his right shin. He's being eased into things this spring but it sounds like he should be fine for Opening Day, barring setbacks. The right-hander posted a 2.05 ERA over 40 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2022.