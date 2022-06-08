Marinaccio pitched two scoreless innings against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Marinaccio entered in the eighth inning with New York ahead by four runs. The right-hander kept the Twins from mounting any sort of a comeback, allowing just two baserunners on a single and hit-by-pitch. Marinaccio encountered some struggles near the end of April, but since returning to the majors May 21 he has pitched 5.1 scoreless frames while notching an 8:2 K:BB.