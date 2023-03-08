Marinaccio (shin) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yankees are bringing along Marinaccio slowly this spring, as Boland notes, as he's coming off a stress reaction in his right shin that caused him to miss the end of the 2022 season as well as the postseason. The right-hander was one of the team's best relievers when healthy with a 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts over 44 innings of work. Assuming good health, he'll pitch in the middle innings for New York again in 2023.
