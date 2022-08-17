Marinaccio was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Marinaccio spent a week and a half in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club after Clay Holmes (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Marinaccio has made six appearances in the majors since the All-Star break and has posted a 1.23 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 7.1 innings.
