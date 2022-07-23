Marinaccio's rehab assignment was transferred from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset on Friday.
The move is likely based on geography, as Somerset plays at home this weekend while SWB is on the road in Lehigh Valley. Marinaccio logged one inning in an appearance Friday, striking out the side on 17 pitches, and he has struck out five batters in two rehab innings thus far. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the righty reliever could rejoin the Yankees as soon as Sunday.
