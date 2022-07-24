Marinaccio (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday.
Marinaccio will return to the Yankees' bullpen after missing three weeks while nursing right shoulder inflammation. The right-hander pitched two innings on his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, surrendering a solo home run while striking out five batters. Marinaccio will look to build off the 2.33 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 23 punchouts that he produced over 19.1 innings in 17 appearances this season before getting hurt.
