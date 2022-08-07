Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Marinaccio allowed just one earned run and struck out 26 batters over his last 22.2 innings, but he will be the pitcher who cedes his roster spot to Frankie Montas, who will be added to active roster to start Sunday's series finale versus the Cardinals. Given his success, Marinaccio will likely be the top option the next time the Yankees need to bring up a reliever from the minors.
