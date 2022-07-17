Marinaccio (shoulder) is set to commence his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres on Sunday.
Marinaccio has been out since July 2 while dealing with right shoulder inflammation, but it appears possible that he will return to the team following the All-Star break after he starts his rehab assignment Sunday. The right-hander owns a 2.33 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 19.1 innings in his first 17 career appearances this season.
