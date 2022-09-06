The Yankees plan to select Guzman's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Guzman would have been called up Tuesday had the Yankees' matchup with the Twins not been postponed, but he will have to wait one more day. Guzman recently began pitching, but with fellow first baseman Anthony Rizzo (back) landing on the injured list, he will likely be limited to hitting in his latest stint in the big leagues.