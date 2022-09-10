Guzman was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Guzman was out of the lineup for the last three games, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Josh Donaldson was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday. It's possible that Guzman reports to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he goes unclaimed on waivers.