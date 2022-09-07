The Yankees selected Guzman's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins, Justin Shackil of WFAN Sports Radio 66 New York reports. He'll start at first base and bat cleanup in the first game of the twin bill, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record.

With Anthony Rizzo (head) going on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and Josh Donaldson (personal) landing on the paternity list Wednesday, the Yankees could have an everyday role available for Guzman in the corner infield in the short term. The 27-year-old, who saw action in seven big-league games with the Rangers in 2021, has spent the 2022 campaign exclusively with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 322 plate appearances at Triple-A, Guzman slashed .260/.357/.466 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.