Guzman will sit Friday versus the Rays.
Guzman started Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts but he will now sit for a third game in a row. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base and bat ninth in the series opener.
