Torreyes is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

Torreyes turned in a pair of two-hit efforts while starting the last four games, and though he'll be rested in favor of Tyler Wade on Tuesday, he still looks like the Yankees' primary option at second base while Starlin Castro (hamstring) is sidelined. With just an 11.8 percent strikeout rate this season, Torreyes' .288 average looks fairly sustainable, but the 24-year-old looks to be a limited source for counting stats production.