Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Likely heading into reserve role
Torreyes went 0-for-2 Wednesday against the Twins before being lifted for pinch-hitter Todd Frazier in the seventh inning.
Torreyes had been surprisingly decent as an everyday infielder while Starlin Castro was on the shelf, but with him back in action and Frazier now joining the fray, it seems that Torreyes will have very few opportunities to start anymore. Wednesday's performance brought the 24-year-old's batting average down to .283, and although that would normally warrant a spot in the lineup, the lack of power upside will limit him to a bench role while Frazier takes over at third base and Chase Headley moves into a first base platoon.
