Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Not starting Sunday
Torreyes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
With Starlin Castro (hamstring) returning to the disabled list, it's expected that Torreyes will pick up most of the starts at the keystone for the duration of the former's absence, just as he did earlier this month when Castro was sidelined by the same injury. Torreyes will have to settle for bench duties in the series finale, however, as manager Joe Girardi gives the newly recalled Tyler Wade a spin in the lineup at second base.
