Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Optioned to Triple-A
Torreyes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Torreyes will make way for Clint Frazier, who was called up in a corresponding move. Torreyes has produced in a limited role for the Yankees this season, hitting .323/.343/.415 in 67 plate appearances, but the Yankees needed an extra outfielder with Brett Gardner battling a minor knee injury. The infielder is likely to return to the Yankees in a bench role sometime soon.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Sent down to minors•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Secures utility role•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Unlikely to see much playing time•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Returns to bench role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start