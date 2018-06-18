Torreyes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Torreyes will make way for Clint Frazier, who was called up in a corresponding move. Torreyes has produced in a limited role for the Yankees this season, hitting .323/.343/.415 in 67 plate appearances, but the Yankees needed an extra outfielder with Brett Gardner battling a minor knee injury. The infielder is likely to return to the Yankees in a bench role sometime soon.

