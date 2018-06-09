Torreyes was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the major leagues Saturday.

Torreyes is hitting .339 with six RBI and six extra-base knocks across 22 games at the big-league level this season. He was promoted after Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Torreyes figures to come off the bench during his time with the Yankees.

