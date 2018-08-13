Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Rejoins Yankees on Monday
Torreyes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Torreyes will head back to New York after spending the past seven weeks in the minors. The utility man will provide a little extra depth all around the infield for the Yankees, and should be available for Monday's contest versus the Mets. Across 24 games with the club this year, he's slashed .323/.343/.415 with six RBI.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out at Triple-A with personal issue•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Sent down to minors•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Secures utility role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...