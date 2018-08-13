Torreyes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Torreyes will head back to New York after spending the past seven weeks in the minors. The utility man will provide a little extra depth all around the infield for the Yankees, and should be available for Monday's contest versus the Mets. Across 24 games with the club this year, he's slashed .323/.343/.415 with six RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories