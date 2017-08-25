Torreyes is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

With Starlin Castro returning from the DL, Torreyes will be relegated to a bench role. Torreyes turned in a four-hit game earlier this week and he's now batting .295 in 300 plate appearances this season, but it's about as empty a .295 average as you'll see (three homers, two steals, 35 RBI).