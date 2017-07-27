Torreyes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

Torreyes went 2-for-4 with a couple runs scored and an RBI on Wednesday, but he'll get another day off Thursday despite the strong showing. Tyler Wade will man the keystone in his stead.

