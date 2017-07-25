Torreyes is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Torreyes has a hit in both of the past two games, and although he's expected to land a bulk of the playing time with Starlin Castro (hamstring) on the disabled list, he'll hit the bench for a night off. Tyler Wade will man the keystone in his stead.

