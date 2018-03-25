Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Secures utility role
Torreyes has won a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster as a utility man, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Torreyes' hopes of winning a starting role in the infield were effectively quashed following the Yankees' recent acquisitions of Brandon Drury and Neil Walker, but Torreyes' versatility was enough to keep him on the roster as a bench bat. So long as Drury, Walker and Didi Gregorius maintain generally good health, Torreyes shouldn't be expected to make more than a couple starts per week.
