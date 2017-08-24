Torreyes went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Torreyes is now 6-for-7 over the last two days, raising his batting average to .299 on the year. The 24-year-old has started all but one of the team's last 24 games and has been a very respectable option both offensively and defensively, but with Starlin Castro (hamstring) nearing a return off the DL, Torreyes' days as the everyday starter appear to be numbered.