Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Tallies four hits Wednesday
Torreyes went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
Torreyes is now 6-for-7 over the last two days, raising his batting average to .299 on the year. The 24-year-old has started all but one of the team's last 24 games and has been a very respectable option both offensively and defensively, but with Starlin Castro (hamstring) nearing a return off the DL, Torreyes' days as the everyday starter appear to be numbered.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Launches third homer in Sunday's loss•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Rides pine Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Likely heading into reserve role•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...