Torreyes went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Even with Starlin Castro back from the disabled list, Torreyes has been able to stay in the lineup most days filling in at various positions around the infield. Even with the regular time though, the 24-year-old was hitting just .194 in July prior to Tuesday's three-hit outing, so there's not much upside in most formats even if he continues to draw starts.