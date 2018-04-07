Torreyes got the start at second base and hit ninth Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Neil Walker deservedly got the day off after playing all 14 innings the night before, and Torreyes took advantage of the opportunity to double his hit total on the season. With Brandon Drury (migraines) out indefinitely, there could be more playing time available for Torreyes, but the 25-year-old's career .684 OPS doesn't provide him with much of a fantasy ceiling even if his name is penciled onto the lineup card more frequently.