Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Unlikely to see much playing time
Torreyes appears unlikely to get many starts in 2018 following the additions of Brandon Drury and Neil Walker.
His best avenue to at-bats was at second base, but with Monday's signing of Walker and with top prospect Gleyber Torres expected to be ready for the big leagues sometime in the first half, Torreyes' playing time will likely be very limited. He is hitting .316 with zero home runs and two steals in 19 at-bats this spring.
