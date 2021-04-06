Odor was traded from the Rangers to the Yankees for an undisclosed return Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees have helped previously unheralded players like Luke Voit and Gio Urshela reach new levels in recent seasons, but Odor is quite the reclamation project. After hitting .265/.302/.464 over his first three years in the league, he's hit just .215/.279/.418 in the last four. He reached a new low last season, striking out 31.8 percent of the time while hitting .167. He's unlikely to serve as anything more than a bench option in New York unless he demonstrates that he's gotten back to his former level.