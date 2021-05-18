Odor (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Odor served as a regular starter before spraining his knee in early May, but there probably aren't everyday at-bats available for him now with Luke Voit back in action at first base, pushing DJ LeMahieu to second. Odor did nothing to earn an everyday role during his 70 plate appearances prior to the injury, hitting just .164/.271/.361. He did cut his strikeout rate dramatically from 31.8 percent last season to 14.3 percent this year, however, which offers some hope for the future once his .128 BABIP rises to a more normal level.