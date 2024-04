Odor signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Odor signed with Japan's Yomiuri Giants in January but never wound up playing for them. The 30-year-old saw action in 102 games with the Yankees in 2021, posting a .665 OPS with 15 home runs. Odor's contract contains a July 1 opt-out clause.