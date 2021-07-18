Odor will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Red Sox.

Thanks to Luke Voit (knee) and Gio Urshela (COVID-19) recently moving to the injured list, Odor looks like he'll have a line on a regular role for the time being. Even with a southpaw (Martin Perez) on the bump for Boston in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Odor will stick in the lineup for a third straight game. Odor batted third the past two games when Boston started one lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez) and one righty (Nathan Eovaldi).