Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Odor went deep to right field in the seventh inning for his first long ball since joining New York on April 6. The veteran is slashing just .143/.182/.286 in six games this season, but he appears to have taken over the Yankees' everyday second-base role for the time being.
