Odor went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Odor managed his second multi-hit game of June and aided in a strong offensive showing for the Yankees. He's also displayed plenty of power of late, as he has three home runs and two doubles across his last nine contests. Overall, Odor is hitting .211/.284/.422 with eight home runs, 17 runs scored and 18 RBI across 162 plate appearances on the campaign.