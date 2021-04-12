Odor went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay.

In his first game with the Yankees, Odor started at second base and batted sixth in the lineup. He failed to get on base in his first four plate appearances but turned things around with a 10th-inning, two-out RBI single to give New York the lead and open the floodgates to a four-run frame. This certainly ranks as a promising debut for Odor, who is looking to turn around his career after he was dropped off the Rangers' 40-man roster in early April.