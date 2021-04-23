Odor went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Thursday's win over Cleveland.
Odor's tenure as a Yankee hasn't included many productive moments, but the veteran infielder came through in the clutch with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Odor has only five hits in 30 at-bats since joining New York, but he has knocked in five runs and struck out only three times.
