Odor went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Mariners.

Odor capped off Tuesday's lopsided victory with a three-run blast to right in the eighth inning to put the Yankees up 12-1. It was the first time he's plated three runs all year and his first time going deep since June 23. The 27-year-old Odor is slashing .219/.294/.431 with nine homers, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and a 13:46 BB:K over 177 plate appearances. His hitting struggles have carried over into 2021 after averaging .205 or worse in three of the last four seasons and he's also only walked three times in 21 games since June 1.