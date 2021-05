Odor (knee) had "a really good day" Saturday and could be activated during the Yankees' upcoming series against Texas, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With the report of Odor's encouraging workout, it now appears more likely than not that he'll be able to play against his former team during New York's Monday-Thursday set in Texas. Odor has been out of action since spraining his knee in a home-plate collision May 4.